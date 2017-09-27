Army official kills colleague, shoots self

An Army Lance Naik shot dead his colleague, a jawan, at his rented accommodation at Danapur in Patna and later committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. Patna Police recovered the two bodies on Tuesday. The incident took place at a rented accommodation at Mangalam Colony under Danapur police station.

Lance Naik Santosh Kumar, 30, who was currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh, was earlier posted at Danapur Regimental Centre. He was an instructor there and had trained Army constable Rinkesh Kumar Singh, 22, who is posted at Danapur Regimental Centre. Danapur sub-divisional police office Rajesh Kumar said: “Rinkesh was shot twice from a licensed rifle, which Santosh later used to shoot himself.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App