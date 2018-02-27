Army officers not to be shown appraisal grading

It was in early 1990s that the grading given to an officer in his CR was made available to him to see before he signed his CR form. (Representational) It was in early 1990s that the grading given to an officer in his CR was made available to him to see before he signed his CR form. (Representational)

In a major policy change pertaining to Confidential Reports (CRs) of Army officers, the Military Secretary’s (MS) branch has announced that the box grading received by an officer from his immediate appraiser will not be shown to him/her henceforth.

The MS Branch of Army Headquarters has notified these changes in a policy letter issued on February 20 and addressed to all Commands. The letter, accessed by The Indian Express, states that several changes in the CR form will come into effect from June 1.

As per the new policy, grading given to an appraisee by his appraiser, known as Initiating officer (IO) in Army parlance, will now not be shown to him. ‘The IO/FTO (First Technical Officer) box have been shifted from the ‘open portion’ to the ‘closed portion’, the letter states.

It was in early 1990s that the grading given to an officer in his CR was made available to him to see before he signed his CR form. The Army HQs has justified the change by saying that there has been a trend of “inflationary” reporting. This means officers were being given higher grades which appeared unrealistic.

Lt Gen HS Panag (retd), former Northern and Central Army Commander, said, “We have not been able to bring down inflationary reporting with the open system because of a lack of moral courage to tell the appraisee the truth regarding his performance. However, I doubt that a partially closed system, as it seems to have been recommended now, will also work.”

