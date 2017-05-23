Army officer who tied youth to jeep says he saved lives, had little time to escape from stone pelters

Speaking to the media for the first time since the incident, Gogoi said that he was responding to a distress call from the CRPF personnel posted at a polling booth in Kashmir. Speaking to the media for the first time since the incident, Gogoi said that he was responding to a distress call from the CRPF personnel posted at a polling booth in Kashmir.

A day after he was awarded a commendation certificate by Army chief General Bipin Rawat “for sustained efforts on counter-insurgency”, Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, who courted controversy for tying a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of a jeep, claimed that he was forced to take the decision as his unit was surrounded by “stone pelters”.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the incident, Gogoi said that he was responding to a distress call from the CRPF personnel posted at a polling booth in Kashmir at that time. The polling staff and the security personnel were reportedly trapped inside the booth due to sustained stone pelting. Saying that around 1,200 people surrounded the booth, Gogoi said he rescued at least twelve people and proceeded towards the army camp in an anti-mining vehicle. He claimed that people resumed pelting stones and a petrol bomb was even lobed at his unit. “Again stone pelting started. An announcement was made in the mosque and civilian started gathering. A petrol blast was lobed at us but it did not explode,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi said that when his appeals for calm fell on deaf ears, he decided to tie the Kashmiri man, identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar, to the jeep in order to deter the stone pelters. “Announced in the megaphone, crowd did not listen. At that moment, this idea came up in my mind. We had a fraction of moment to get out,” he said.

Defending his actions, Gogoi said that had he fired at the crowds there would have been more casualties. Gogoi also alleged that Dar could have been the “ringleader” as he was instigating the crowds.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that Dar was paraded for nearly four hours on April 9. At the time of the Srinagar LokSabha bypoll, he was reportedly on his way to attend the fourth-day rituals of a relative who had died.

“I am not a stone-pelter. Never in my life have I thrown stones. I work as an embroiderer of shawls, and I know some carpentry. This is what I do.” 26-year-old Dar told The Indian Express.

Shaken by the ordeal, Dar had said he would not file a complaint. “Gareeb log hain, kya karengey complain (We are poor people, what will we complain). I live alone with my asthmatic mother who is 75-years-old. I am scared. Anything can happen to me. I am not a stone-pelter.” His mother Fazie agreed: “No, we don’t want any inquiry. We are poor people. I don’t want to lose him. He is the only one I have to look after me in my old age.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd