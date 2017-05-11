Ummer Fayaz killers identified as LeT, Hizbul militants; massive manhunt launched to nab them

Ummer Fayaz was home on his first leave since he joined the army in December 2016. Ummer Fayaz was home on his first leave since he joined the army in December 2016.

Six militants involved in the abduction and killing of young Army officer Ummer Fayaz in Shopian district of Kashmir have been identified, PTI reported Thursday citing defence sources. According to them, the militants are from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. A manhunt has been launched to catch the militants who have been identified.

22-year-old Ummer Fayaz was attending the marriage ceremony of a relative in Kashmir when he was abducted from the venue of the wedding itself on Tuesday night. His body was later found near a bus stand in Harmain village Wednesday morning. Autopsy reports indicated he was shot at from a close range. Marks on his body also signaled struggle while he was being abducted.

“We had two incidents of weapon-snatching in south Kashmir recently. We have leads that the Kulgam snatching was carried out by Lashkar militants while Hizb militants were involved in weapon-snatching at Shopian court complex (on May 2). So it could be one of those weapons,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir S J M Gillani told PTI.

Ummer Fayaz was home on his first leave since he joined the army in December 2016. The killing sparked outrage and was condemned by politicians. The Army has vowed “to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice”.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and held extensive discussions on the security situation along the LoC and international border and issues related to law and order in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd