Army officer posted in Jabalpur detained by Military Intelligence

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: February 15, 2018 6:40 am
A Lt Colonel posted at 506 Army base workshop at Jabalpur has been detained by the Military Intelligence on the suspicion that he may have leaked some information in violation of secrecy norms.

“It would be early to say if it is a case of honey trap or corruption or both,’’ an Army official said, adding that investigations are on.

The Military Intelligence was alerted by Intelligence Bureau about the officer of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) corps, after a big transaction was noticed from his account. The officer is married to another officer of the Army Service Corps.

The officer has neither been arrested nor charged with any misconduct so far, sources said. Searches at his official premises and scrutiny of computers were a routine exercise, they added.

The Army has not released any official statement about the detention but is likely to do so on Thursday.

