Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz’s killing barbaric and unacceptable: National Conference

Lt Ummer Fayaz.

The killing of a young Kashmiri Army officer in Shopian was “barbaric and unacceptable”, the National Conference (NC) said today and demanded a government probe into the incident.

The abduction and killing of Lt Ummer Fayaz, whose bullet-riddled body was found today in Shopian where he had gone to attend a cousin’s wedding, must be condemned unequivocally, NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu said.

“The government should probe the circumstances that led to this tragic killing,” the opposition leader said in a statement while extending his party’s heartfelt condolences to the family.

“Violence is unacceptable and has pushed the state into grief and misery as the state government’s failure to govern and the central government’s failure to engage has created a dangerous political vacuum in the state.

“The increase in the spate of targeted killings be it of political activists, lawyers or even this latest tragedy is a very alarming trend and goes on to prove how the situation in the state is going from bad to worse,” Mattu said.

