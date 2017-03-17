Army officer commits suicide in Dwarka, no suicide note found

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 46-year-old Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army allegedly committed suicide outside his house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Friday morning. His family members told police that he was stressed that he might be court-martialed soon. A case of misappropriation of funds was going on against him in Siliguri, Assam. No suicide note has been found so far but prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, said DCP (Southwest) Surender Kumar.

“A PCR call was received from Salaria Apartments in sector 20 today around 7 AM. We were informed that Lt Col Jagdish Prakash was found hanging from the grill near the stairs leading to his house,” he said.

Prakash had been living with his wife and two children in this sector since the last seven years.

His wife told police that he had been depressed for the past few weeks because of the issue.

She said that he was having a disturbed sleep pattern and would step out of the house at 3 AM and then return.

Today, he stepped out at the same time but did not come back. When she woke up, she tried to reach him on his cellphone but he had left his phone at home.

After she searched for him everywhere, she stepped out and saw her husband hanging outside the house.

She raised an alarm and her neighbours informed police.

Prakash was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

He was serving in Corps of Engineers and was posted at Kashmir House at Rajaji Marg here and belonged to Kerala. Inquest proceedings are underway, police said.

