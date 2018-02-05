  • Associate Sponsor
Army officer among five people injured in scuffle at toll plaza in Rajasthan

At a toll plaza in Jaipur, Lt Vikas showed his military identity card, but the booth employees did not allow his vehicle to pass. This lead to a heated argument between them following a scuffle

By: PTI | Jaipur | Updated: February 5, 2018 3:02 pm
Rajasthan army officer beaten An Army officer along with his family was injured after a scuffle broke out at a toll plaza in Jaipur. (Photo for representation)
An Army officer along with his family was injured after a scuffle broke out at a toll plaza in Jaipur, the police said on Monday. The incident took place at Dhadhar toll plaza when Lt Vikas along with his family members was on his way to attend a wedding at Shekhisar village in Jhunjhunu district.

At the toll plaza, he showed his military identity card, but the booth employees did not allow his vehicle to pass. This lead to a heated argument between them following a scuffle, Assistant Sub Inspector at Sadar Police Station Ishwar Singh said. No FIR was registered in the case as both the parties did not want any further action, he said.

