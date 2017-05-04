Army notifies 7th pay panel recommendations

The Army Wednesday notified recommendations of the seventh pay commission, which will finally allow payment of new scales of pay. Despite announcement of the commission last year, the Army had not notified its recommendations in a Special Army Instruction (SAI) so far.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday addressed four of core anomalies pertaining to recommendations of the commission that the three defence services had raised. But these amendments do not form part of the SAI notified.

Among the anomalies addressed, the cabinet approved retention of percentage-based regime of disability pension implemented after the sixth pay commission, which the seventh had recommended to be replaced by a slab-based system. The slab-based system would have resulted in reduction in the amount of pension for existing pensioners and reduction in the amount of pension for future retirees when compared to percentage-based disability pension.

The decision will entail additional expenditure of approximately Rs 130 crore per annum.

