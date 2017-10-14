No shortage of ammunition for armed forces, says MoS Subhash Bhamre

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre. (Source: Twitter) Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre. (Source: Twitter)

Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today said there was no shortage of ammunition for the armed forces. “Such a situation was there in 2013, but not now,” he said, responding to a question about reports on the shortage of ammunition.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhamre said India has been the biggest importer of defence equipment in the world, but efforts were underway to make the country self-reliant. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the country to become self-reliant in defence production through ‘Make in India’ campaign,” he said. Indigenous weapon systems were also being developed, the minister said.

“We are putting stress on the transfer of technology from foreign countries through joint production to turn the country self-reliant in defence production,” he added.

