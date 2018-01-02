Army men die everyday, says BJP MP Nepal Singh; later issues apology

Nepal Singh (ANI) Nepal Singh (ANI)

A day after the Pulwama encounter ended in which five CRPF personnel were killed and three injured, BJP MP Nepal Singh sparked a controversy after he said that there is no country where armed personnel don’t get killed in a fight and that this is a daily affair.

“They die every day in the Army. Is there a country in which Army personnel don’t get killed in a fight?” he told ANI.

“When there is a scuffle in a village, someone is bound to get injured. Tell me one device that can help in saving lives. Say any such device that can make the bullets ineffective and we will get that implemented,” he said in reply to a question on the recent attacks on security forces.

The Rampur MP, however, later issued a clarification saying that he did not intend to insult the jawans.

Apologising for his remarks, he added, “I was saying that the scientists are trying to discover any device that can help safeguard the lives of the soldiers.”

The 77-year-old’s comments come a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack on the forces in Pulwama, and added that the sacrifice of the soldiers “won’t go in vain.” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti als described the attack as “dastardly.”

Congress, meanwhile, denounced the attack calling it a “sign of PM Modi’s foreign policy.” Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. “As the year draws to a close we get a terrible reminder of how bad things are in the valley. My condolences to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack,” Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.

Three militants were killed in the encounter which went on for over 24 hours in South Kashmir’s Lethapora. The attack is purportedly in response to the recent killing of Jaish militant, Noor Mohammad Tantray and comes days after Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LoC attack.

