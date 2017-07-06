Armyman from Pulwama, posted in Baramulla, deserts camp along with rifle

An Army soldier from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was currently posted in Baramulla has deserted his camp along with a service rifle (Source: ANI) An Army soldier from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was currently posted in Baramulla has deserted his camp along with a service rifle (Source: ANI)

An Army soldier from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was currently posted in Baramulla has deserted his camp along with a service rifle. Officials suspect that he could have joined militant ranks.

Officials said that sepoy Zahoor Ahmad Thokar of Sirnoo village in Pulwama who was posted at TA battalion at Gantmulla in Baramulla district has deserted his camp during the intervening night of July 5 and 6.

Officials said that he has decamped with AK 47 rifle and three magazines. A manhunt has been launched to track the soldier. Army has also issued alert to it’s formations in Valley to remain alert after the incident. Officials suspect the soldier could have joined the militant ranks. There have been many instances of policemen decamping with rifles and joining militancy, especially in South Kashmir.

