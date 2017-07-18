Pulled up for using mobile phone, Jawan shoots Army Major in Kashmir’s Uri sector

An Army Major of Rashtriya Rifles on Friday was shot dead by a jawan in Kashmir’s Uri sector. (Representational Image) An Army Major of Rashtriya Rifles on Friday was shot dead by a jawan in Kashmir’s Uri sector. (Representational Image)

A jawan posted in north Kashmir’s Uri sector shot an Army major late on Monday after he was pulled up for using a cellphone. The deceased, Major Shikhar Thapa of 71 Armed Regiment who was posted with 8 Rashtriya Rifles, suffered fatal wounds when the jawan shot two bursts at him from his AK47 rifle from behind.

The jawan, whose identity is not known yet, was reportedly found using the phone when Major Thapa was carrying out checks around 12.15 am. The jawan was pulled up and warned of being marched up to senior officers next day. During the process of confiscation of the phone, however, its screen broke. This angered the jawan who then resorted to firing at the officer after an argument over the cracked screen.

The Army is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

