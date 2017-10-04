Army Major killed, three officers injured in accident in Jammu

Only in Express
An officer identified as Major Ashish died on the spot and a colonel and two other majors were injured and have been hospitalised, police said. Police has registered a case.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 4, 2017 5:34 pm
Car accident in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, Army major killed in Jammu and kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, latest news, India news, National news The car in which the army officers were travelling hit a tree around 03.30 am on Wednesday at the Thati-Gharota area in Jammu district, said the police. (File)
An Army Major was killed and three other officers, including a colonel, were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu on Tuesday, police said. Their car hit a tree around 03.30 am on Wednesday at the Thati-Gharota area in Jammu district, they said.

