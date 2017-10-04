Army Major killed, three officers injured in accident in Jammu

The car in which the army officers were travelling hit a tree around 03.30 am on Wednesday at the Thati-Gharota area in Jammu district, said the police. (File) The car in which the army officers were travelling hit a tree around 03.30 am on Wednesday at the Thati-Gharota area in Jammu district, said the police. (File)

An Army Major was killed and three other officers, including a colonel, were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu on Tuesday, police said. Their car hit a tree around 03.30 am on Wednesday at the Thati-Gharota area in Jammu district, they said.

An officer identified as Major Ashish died on the spot and a colonel and two other majors were injured and have been hospitalised, police said. Police has registered a case.

