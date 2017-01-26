Army Major, five civilians killed in avalanches in Kashmir

At Bandipora in North Kashmir on Wednesday. Shuaib Masoodi At Bandipora in North Kashmir on Wednesday. Shuaib Masoodi

An Army officer and five civilians were killed in avalanches in Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Kashmir on Wednesday even as heavy snowfall was reported from several parts of the Valley. An avalanche hit an Army base in Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Major Amit Sagar of High Altitude Warfare School was killed while eight other soldiers were rescued.

“There was one fatal casualty,” Defence Ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express. “The base was hit by an avalanche. The rescue operation was launched immediately. One body was recovered. All others were rescued,” he said. Four members of a family were killed when their house collapsed at Tulail near the Line of Control in Gurez sector.

“The house collapsed because of heavy snowfall. Four members of the family were killed while one was rescued,” Bandipore Deputy Commissioner Sajad Hussain Ganai said. The deceased were identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Lone (55), his wife Azizi (50), son Irfan (22) and daughter Gulshan (19).

Meanwhile, one civilian was killed and another injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy snowfall at Kralpora village in Kupwara district. A man and his son were trapped inside. While the man died, the son was rescued in injured condition and taken to hospital. Several parts of Kashmir have been witnessing continuous snowfall for more than 24 hours. Officials said Gurez valley had received more than four feet of snow. At least 12 inches had been received in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The Met department had predicted heavy snowfall in the Valley between January 24 and 26. The state government had issued an advisory asking people to stay away from avalanche-prone areas. The weather department has extended the advisory till January 28.