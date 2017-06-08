Army major dies en route Vaishnodevi shrine after fall from pony

An army major died after falling from pony en route Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine. (Representational Image) An army major died after falling from pony en route Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine. (Representational Image)

A major-rank Army officer on Thursday died en route the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi after falling from a pony in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. “Major Pardeep Singh was on its way to cave shrine when he fell down from a pony near Indarprasth on Adhkuwari stretch in the district today,” SSP Reasi Tahir Bhat said. He shifted to a dispensary at Adhkuwari where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Pardeep (36) was posted at 87th Brigade in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and he was the son of Brig. Kamal Singh Chauhan.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

