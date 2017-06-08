Army major dies en route Vaishno Devi shrine, NN Vohra condoles death

An Army major on Thursday died en route the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi after falling from a pony in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. “Major Pardeep Singh (36) was on its way to cave shrine when he fell down from a pony near Indarprasth on Adhkuwari stretch in the district today,” SSP Reasi Tahir Bhat said.

He was rushed to a dispensary at Adhkuwari in an ambulance where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board, condoled the death of Major Chauhan.

The Army officer was posted at 87th Brigade in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and he was the son of Brigadier Kamal Singh Chauhan.

He hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and his sister, Sushma Chauhan is an IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

The body was shifted to the Community Health Centre, Katra, and after all formalities it was handed over to his family.

Chief Executive Officer of the shrine board, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who supervised the shifting of the injured major to the dispensary and thereafter his body to the community health centre, Katra, has expressed grief over the demise of Chauhan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App