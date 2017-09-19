Army lodges complaint against restaurant in Chandigarh

Only in Express
Speaking to The Indian Express, SSP Amritsar (Rural), Parampal Singh, confirmed that the police had received a complaint against the restaurant from the Army. Sarhad, the restaurant, withdrew the release after the complaint was lodged

Written by Man Aman Singh Chhina | Chandigarh | Published:September 19, 2017 1:59 am
The Army has lodged a complaint with police against a restaurant located close to the Indo-Pak border near Amritsar after it issued a press release highlighting its ‘new’ initiative of border tourism, sources in the Western Command headquarters have said.

The release included photographs of a foreign tourist posing outside a bunker built on a Ditch-cum-Bundh, commonly known as defensive drain, along the Indo-Pak border. Speaking to The Indian Express, SSP Amritsar (Rural), Parampal Singh, confirmed that the police had received a complaint against the restaurant from the Army. Sarhad, the restaurant, withdrew the release after the complaint was lodged.

