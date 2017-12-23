Top News
  • Army jawan parades woman with garland of slippers, arrested

Army jawan parades woman with garland of slippers, arrested

Police said that jawan Shivananda Swamy committed the act after he found out that the 55-year-old woman was allegedly spreading rumours about his wife.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 23, 2017 7:48 pm
The act was committed by Army jawan  Shivananda Swamy. (Google maps)
Related News

An Army jawan was arrested yesterday for allegedly parading a woman with a garland of slippers around her neck. The incident occurred at the jawan’s native Alur village under Umarga tehsil of Osmanabad district, police said.

Police said that jawan Shivananda Swamy committed the act after he found out that the 55-year-old woman was allegedly spreading rumours about his wife. Assistant Police Inspector MI Shaikh of Murum police station said Swamy was arrested after a case was filed.

“A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Shaikh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Mohamed Khan
    Dec 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm
    How can any one arrest our jawan !!! Its sedition !!!
    (0)(2)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 23: Latest News