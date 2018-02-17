  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Army jawan kills self in Nashik

According to the officer, Krishna Nagu Kolhe had recently been transferred to Devlali from Rajasthan. A case has been registered and a probe was on, the officer added.

By: PTI | Nashik (maharashtra) | Published: February 17, 2018 7:15 pm
Related News

A 31-year-old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling, police said Saturday. The deceased Krishna Nagu Kolhe hailed from Kolhapur and was working at the MT Park unit in Devlali near Nashik, an official of Devlali camp police station said. He took the extreme step last evening by hanging himself from the ceiling at the car shed of the unit, the official added.

According to the officer, Kolhe had recently been transferred to Devlali from Rajasthan. A case has been registered and a probe was on, the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 17, 2018 at 7:26 pm
    The same foreigners for whom these cheap indians are writting this put outside their home, dogs and those cheap Indians not allowed.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Feb 17: Latest News