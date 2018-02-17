Army jawan kills self in Nashik

A 31-year-old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling, police said Saturday. The deceased Krishna Nagu Kolhe hailed from Kolhapur and was working at the MT Park unit in Devlali near Nashik, an official of Devlali camp police station said. He took the extreme step last evening by hanging himself from the ceiling at the car shed of the unit, the official added.

According to the officer, Kolhe had recently been transferred to Devlali from Rajasthan. A case has been registered and a probe was on, the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App