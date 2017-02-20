Army jawan kills ex-girlfriend’s fiance

An army jawan on Monday allegedly killed the fiance of his former girlfriend and seriously injured her at a bus stand here, police said. The incident took place when Neeraj Kumar (27) and his fiancee Shivani Sharma (26), were going to Nalagarh from Una in Himachal Pradesh where they hail from and work in a factory, they said.

Kamal Dev (27), also from Una and posted in Jodhpur, was allegedly following and harassing the couple in a bus on their way to Nalagarh, police said, adding the couple alighted at Kiratpur bus stand here.

Kamal also got down at the bus stand and attacked Neeraj with a sharp-edged weapon. Shivani suffered serious injuries trying to save Neeraj, Rupnagar DSP Randhir Singh said.

Neeraj, who received serious injuries around his neck, was declared brought dead at the local hospital and Shivani was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, police said.

People standing nearby caught hold of Kamal, thrashed him and handed him over to police. Shivani and Kamal were in a relationship earlier but his parents were opposed to it, police said later, Shivani got engaged to Neeraj and they were to tie the nuptial knot in August. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, police said.

