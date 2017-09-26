Army jawan kills colleague, shoots self at Danapur

An Army lance naik shot dead his colleague at his rented accommodation at Danapur in Patna, and later committed suicide by shooting himself in head. Patna Police recovered bodies of the two Army men late on Monday evening after relatives informed authorities.

The incident took place at a rented first floor house at Mangalam Colony under Danapur police station. Santosh Kumar, who was currently posted as lance naik in Arunachal Pradesh, was posted earlier at Danapur Regimental Centre, where he had been an instructor. Army constable Rinkesh Kumar Singh, who was also posted at the Centre, was trained by Santosh. Though Santosh Kumar (30) had been transferred, his family stayed at Danapur. Santosh, who had befriended Rinkesh (22), an Ara resident, would meet him whenever he would come to Patna on leave.

Police said Santosh called Rinkesh over for dinner on Sunday. Santosh, who reportedly had been pressuring Rinkesh to marry his cousin, could have had arguments with Rinkesh over the matter. Santosh’s wife and son had gone to the paternal home of Santosh in Chhapra. Danapur sub-divisional police office Rajesh Kumar said: “Rinkesh was shot two bullets from licensed rifle, which Santosh later used to shoot himself in the mouth. The bullet had pierced through Santosh’s head. We recovered three catridges from the spot. We found Rinkesh’s body near bathroom. A blood stained bedsheet was also there”.

The SDPO said it was Rinkesh’s sister Pinky, who lived at Danapur, started looking for Rinkesh after he had not reported back at Danapur barrack on Sunday evening. After making several enquiries, Pinky tried to search for him at Santosh’s house on Sunday midnight, but the house owner asked her to come back tomorrow. The next morning, Pinky and the house owner discovered the two bodies lying inside the house.

Pinky told the police that Santosh had wanted Rinkesh to marry his cousin. The two families even exchanged photographs, and Rinkesh and the girl used to talk on phone. But Rinkesh’s parents later decided against it and had started looking for other marriage proposals, which could have antagonised Santosh.

