Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation across LoC by Pakistani troops

A Junior Commissioned Officer(JCO) of the Indian Army and a woman were killed in Poonch district as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

Giving details, an army spokesperson said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively, he added. However, in the exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was grievously injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Forty-two-year old Nb Subedar Tomar belonged to Village Tarsana (Post Office Porsa) in District Morena of Madhya Pradesh. He is survived by his wife Omavati Devi, one son and a daughter, the spokesperson said, adding that he was a brave and sincere soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

This has been the third incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan during the last 24 hours, with earlier two been along the border at Uri and Gohlad Kalran in Mendhar.

Earlier in the morning, a woman was killed at Gohlad Kalran in Mendhar sector as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked fire from small arms and automatics, besides mortar shelling. Identified as Raqia Bi of Gohlad Kalran in Mendhar sector, sources said that she became a victim to a Pakistani shell which fell near her house. She died on the spot.

According to a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, “The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 5. 15 am in Poonch sector along the LoC”. “The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,’’ he said, adding that “firing ceased at 6.45 am’’.

