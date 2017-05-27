India-China border: Army jawan killed, 6 injured in field firing exercise

The incident took place on Thursday in an area bordering China, about 35 km from Tawang-Gamrala area, killing one jawan and seriously injuring six others, said Defence spokesperson The incident took place on Thursday in an area bordering China, about 35 km from Tawang-Gamrala area, killing one jawan and seriously injuring six others, said Defence spokesperson

An army jawan has been been killed and six others were injured when a mortar shell exploded during field firing exercise at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place on Thursday in an area bordering China, about 35 km from Tawang-Gamrala area, killing one jawan and seriously injuring six others, Defence spokesperson of Tezpur 4 Corps, Lt Col Sombit Ghosh, told PTI in Tezpur on Saturday.

Three of the critically injured jawans were evacuated to army’s Command Hospital at Kolkata by helicopter while three others were admitted to Tezpur Army Base Hospital.

