Army jawan, injured in Pakistan firing in Poonch, succumbs to injuries

An Army jawan who had sustained splinter injuries in an unprovoked firing from Pakistan side on Sunday along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, according to PTI.

“Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector on January 20. During the exchange of fire, Naik Jagadish sustained grievous splinter injuries. He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in Military Hospital,” PTI quoted an Army officer as saying.

The officer also said that despite all efforts, the gallant soldier succumbed to his injuries in the early hours on Wednesday.

A resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, 34-year-old Jagadish is survived by his wife and two young children, the officer said.

As many as 13 people, including seven civilians and six troops, were killed and over 65 others injured in Pakistan shelling and firing since Wednesday last. The dead troops included 2 Border Security Force (BSF) and 4 army jawans.

(With Inputs from PTI)

