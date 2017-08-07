Army jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces

(Source: PTI Photo) (Source: PTI Photo)

An Army jawan was injured on Monday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards an Indian post in the Uri sector, resulting in injuries to a jawan, an Army official said. He said the injured soldier has been taken to the Army hospital at Srinagar for treatment.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

