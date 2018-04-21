Army jawan injured in April 17 ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri dies

Indian army soldiers take position near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector Distt Rajouri near Jammu. File/PTI Photo Indian army soldiers take position near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector Distt Rajouri near Jammu. File/PTI Photo

An Army jawan, who was injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital here, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. His death raised the number of persons killed in over 650 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the state this year to 31, including 16 security personnel.

Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) suffered bullet injuries in the unprovoked Pakistani firing on army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector on April 17. He was evacuated and provided intensive medical care in a military hospital, the spokesman said.

He said Singh, hailing from Kalsian village of Nowshera in Rajouri district, succumbed to his injuries yesterday despite all out efforts by doctors to save his life.

Singh is survived by his wife Neelam Kumari, the spokesman said, adding that he was a brave and sincere soldier. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, he said. The spokesman said the mortal remains of the soldier had reached his home for last rites and he will be given a farewell with full military honours later in the day.

