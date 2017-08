(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An army jawan was injured due to accidental fire from his weapon along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today.

The jawan was on duty at a forward post along the LoC when his rifle went off accidentally in Mankote belt, defence sources said.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, they said.

