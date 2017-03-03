Army jawan featuring in ‘sahayak’ exposing video found dead in abandoned barrack

An Army jawan, who featured in a sting operation video exposing the Army’s ‘sahayak’ system, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was found in an abandoned barrack in Deolali Cantonment in Maharashtra, The Times of India reported. The decomposed body of Roy Mathew, was found hanging from the ceiling, with doctors saying he possibly died three days ago. TOI quoted police sources who said Mathew had served in the army for 13 years. In the video which showed ‘sahayaks’ tending to the personal needs of officers, Mathew was seen as well.

After the video was posted online, an investigation had been launched against Mathew. He had been missing from his artillery unit since February 25. A police source told TOI, “It is being probed if Mathew, who was attached for ‘buddy duties’ with a Colonel rank officer posted as an additional officer at the Artillery Centre in Deolali, had felt tortured or harassed after appearing in the video.” The source also said that Mathew was being questioned by various officials after the video went viral online.

In January, Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh uploaded a video where he complained against the ‘sahayak’ system, saying the officers’ wives make the jawans go to beauty parlours and do household chores. He also alleged that they sometimes have to polish the shoes of officers. However, army chief Bipin Rawat had defended the system, saying the camaraderie between ‘sahayaks’ and officers is important.

