Army jawan electrocuted in Assam’s Tezpur

An Army jawan was killed when he came in contact with a high voltage electric wire in the cantonment area in Tezpur. According to officials, the jawan was electrocuted this afternoon after coming into contact with the high voltage wire connected around the cantonment for checking entry of stray cattle in the complex.

The deceased have been identified as Umananda Chandra Rai, who was a resident of Kokrajhar and was recently posted to the Bebejia-based cantonment. The regiment authority has refused to provide any detail of the unfortunate incident.

According to the Sonitpur district Superintendent of police PP Singh, a case has been registered this afternoon at Bebejia out post under Tezpur police station. He said police will be able to say anything about the incident only after postmortem report comes.

