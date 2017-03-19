Army jawan commits suicide

An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in Trimulgherry area at Hyderabad in the wee hours on Sunday, police said. Sandesh R (34), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working with the Army Supply Corps.

He allegedly hanged himself to a tree near his barrack at around 2 AM, Inspector, Trimulgherry police station, R Satyanarayanaraju said.

As per preliminary investigation, the jawan resorted to taking the extreme step apparently due to depression, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

