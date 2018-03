An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Sepoy Birender Sinha, who was posted at the 30 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Langate in Kupwara district, shot himself around 6.45 am, a police official said.

He said it was not immediately known why the jawan took such an extreme step.

