Army jawan commits suicide by shooting self in Samba 

An Army jawan has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district prompting the Army to order a Court of Inquiry (CoI). Havildar Krishen Singh shot himself with his INSAS rifle at army unit in Maheswar area in Samba district this morning and died, army officials said.

Police have registered a case and post-mortem has been conducted, they said. Singh was from Rajasthan and had joined army in 1997. Army has ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into the suicide, they said