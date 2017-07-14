Army issues posting orders for four corps commanders

The subordinate formations of 33 corps are on a heightened state of alert as a result. The subordinate formations of 33 corps are on a heightened state of alert as a result.

The Army has issued posting orders for four commanders, including 33 corps general officer commanding (GOC) Lt Gen SK Jha, who is overseeing the standoff with Chinese troops at Doka La. Lt Gen PM Bali will replace him by August end. Lt Gen Jha will take over as Dehradun’s Indian Military Academy commandant. Lt Gen Bali is posted as perspective planning director general at the Army headquarters.

Sources at the headquarters told The Indian Express that Lt Gen Jha’s posting order is routine as he has completed his year-long tenure as the corps commander.

Troops of the Nathu La Brigade, which comes under a divisional formation of 33 corps, are involved in the standoff over the construction of a road.

Among other changes, Nagrota-based 16 corps GOC Lt Gen A K Sharma has been transferred and named director general staff duties at the headquarters. South western command chief of staff Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh will replace him. Ladakh-based 14 corps GOC Lt Gen PS Pannu has been named deputy chief of integrated defence staff. Lt Gen SK Upadhya will take over 14 corps’ command.

Jalandhar-based 11 corps GOC Lt Gen BS Sehrawat has been named as Rashtriya Rifles director general. Lt Gen Vijay Singh will replace him.

