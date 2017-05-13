Army is not against Kashmiris, our job is to separate, target terrorists: Gen Rawat

Underlining the operating philosophy of the Army which believes that all Kashmiris are not involved in militancy, Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said “our job is to separate the terrorists from the Kashmiri people and target the terrorists”. Disabusing the notion that the Army is against all Kashmiris or treats all Kashmiris as militants, General Rawat told The Indian Express: “We understand that all Kashmiris are not involved in the so-called militancy. There are few, select in number, who indulge in terror and violence. Our job is to separate the terrorists from the Kashmiri people and target the terrorists.”
He also rejected claims that the Army has returned to Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in the Valley as part of its counter-insurgency strategy in Jammu and Kashmir — there were reports to this effect after the conduct of a CASO in 15 villages in Shopian district last Thursday, which involved nearly 4,000 soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles.
“We are not returning to classical CASO in Kashmir, because we know they cause hardship to the local people. These are area search operations. It is not even a cordon,” General Rawat said. The Army had discontinued CASO nearly 15 years ago because of diminishing results from these operations. Moreover, such operations alienated the local population due to the difficulties they faced.
Sources said that unlike a classical CASO, where the population of a village would be rounded up and brought to the village centre at the break of dawn, random search operations, directed at certain houses in villages of south Kashmir, will be conducted. The aim of these area search operations is to mount pressure, move the militants out of villages and into the forests. As intelligence sources have dried up and public protests have made operations in villages difficult, there are greater chances of success from counter-terror operations in forested areas.
The tempo of area search operations will be built, right up to the period leading to the Amarnath Yatra, sources said. The Amarnath Yatra, from June 29 to August 7, will pass through the districts of south Kashmir which have been engulfed by public protests these past few months. General Rawat also called upon all Kashmiris to condemn the killing of the young and unarmed Kashmiri Army officer, Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was kidnapped and killed by militants in Shopian district on Wednesday.
“The young officer was a role model for all young Kashmiris. The way things are, this action has taken Kashmiris back while Lieutenant Ummer was taking it forward. He was encouraging other young people to join a force which the whole country is proud of,” he said. The Army chief said “these people are discouraging Kashmiris from availing job opportunities while thousands of people line up for police recruitment. How can they explain this dichotomy? This act (of Lieutenant Ummer’s murder) should be condemned by all Kashmiris.”
According to Army estimates, there are around 100 active militants in south Kashmir, including around 80 locals who have joined militancy in the last two years. The prevailing security situation in the region led to postponement, and eventual cancellation, of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag, represented earlier by current Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 13, 2017 at 7:24 amIOK is so poor that people get themselves killed by throwing stones for just Rs 500. On the other hand Azad Kashmir is blooming with prosperity.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 7:23 amWhat India is doing in Kashmir is worse than what Israel is doing in Palestine. The brutalities of Indian army on innocent Kashmiri Muslims are out there in the open for everyone to see. But the good thing is that good vanquishes evil in the end and India will lick dust at the end and will have to give up its illegal claim on Kashmir eventually.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 7:23 amDogs barking "Leave Kashmir" don't scare Kashmiris. The terrorist Indian army hasn't been able to scare them from the last 25 years to leave their motherland. You Indians bark on patriotic Christians & Muslims also to leave India and even find excuses to torture them and kill them in riots. Hindus breed like s and torture minorities like Christians, Muslims and Dalits in order to create an atmosphere of fear in them and convert them forcefully into Hinduism. That's why they have come up with programs like ghar wapsi and non-existent phenomenons like love-jihad etc.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 7:17 amBuild a detention camp in Andaman. Keep the trouble makers there until they are fit to live in society.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 7:02 amExcellent dialogue delivery. After retirement join movies. VK Singh has joined politics.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 7:00 amHappy birthday Sunny Leone: Haters gonna hate and Sunny's gonna shake. Here are her best comebacksReply
- May 13, 2017 at 6:56 amLOL! Criminal after using common man as human shield is showing what it is perceived in Kashmir, shameless cowards!Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 6:31 amIndian army has yet again proven itself to be a bunch of cowards and terrorists in uniform. They feel so terrified and insecure of even a Kashmir child throwing a stone at their bullet proof armored vehicles, that they tie common Kashmiri Muslims on the bonnet of their armored vehicles. Is the blood of a Kashmiri Muslim cheaper than their paint jobs? India has lost Kashmir because of its tyranny on common Kashmiri Muslims and its inefficient and savage Army.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 6:31 amMuslims kil other Muslims over the slightest differences. Islam lacks democracy. Look at all the Muslim countries. Look at Porkistan, 28 percent Hindus reduced to less then 1 percent. Intolerance, backwardness and fanatism.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 6:31 amThe land of Kashmir was illegally occupied by Indian army in 1947. So the claim of India on Kashmir is a lie and as farce as its democracy itself. Kashmiri Muslims have been kept devoid of any freedom and dignity. In fact, Kashmiri Muslims must realize that there's no future for them with India because even patriotic Indian Muslims are not safe in India. They're being systematically targeted, tortured and killed in riots and on false pretexts like eating beef, transporting gaw matas, love jihad etc.Reply
- May 13, 2017 at 6:29 amAs long as Kashmir and its people remain with India there's no hope for them. Kashmiris will keep suffering. Riots like in Godhra, Kandhamal, Meerut, Mumbai, Dadri etc. should be an eye opener for every Indian Muslim. When Indian Muslims aren't safe in India how can Kashmiri Muslims expect so. It's better for Kashmiri Muslims to realize this fact and struggle for freedom from India and join stan like Azad Kashmir.Reply
- Load More Comments