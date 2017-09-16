Army imparts self defence training to students in Rajouri

Indian Army on Saturday imparted self defence training to students living along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district. (Representational Image) Indian Army on Saturday imparted self defence training to students living along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district. (Representational Image)

The Indian Army on Saturday imparted self defence training to students living along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district. The students were also taught about the use and functions of the weapons displayed at the event by Kalidhar Bridge of the Indian Army at Bakhar-Sunderbani area, an army officer said. “Students including the large number of girls from various government schools participated in the function and learnt about the basics of self defence.

“They were also given the detailed briefing about the weapons and their uses and functions”, said MLA Nowshera Ravinder Raina, who was the chief guest along with Colonel Ameet Singh of Kalidhar bridge. Addressing the students and locals, Raina highlighted the role of the Indian Army. He said had there been no army on the borders, Pakistani terrorists would have killed all the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our Army is our saviour and we salute the sacrifices made by the Jawans of Indian Army in safeguarding the nation,” he said. Raina said the army was not only giving befitting reply at the border and the Line of Control (LoC) by neutralising the terrorists, but was also providing many facilities to the poor people through its ‘Operation Sadbhawana’ in rural and backward areas of the state.

Asking students to develop the sense of nationalism, Colonel Ameet said the nation came first for the army whose supreme duty was to work for the betterment of the country. He also motivated students to join the Indian Army in the future to serve the country.

