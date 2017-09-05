Army helicopter crashes in Eastern Ladakh, all onboard safe

An advanced light Helicopter of the Indian army crashed on Tuesday afternoon at Tsogstalu Helipad in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Ladakh. All crew members and passengers are safe and no major injuries have been reported.
Two senior military commanders – General officer commanding 14 corps and General officer commanding 3 Division were onboard on the Dhruv helicopter. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash, according to news agency ANI.
More details awaited
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 5, 2017 at 6:48 pmAll planes and helicopters should be thoroughly checked before flying, knowing that accidents can happen any time. All incompetent officers should be completely barred from flying a plane/helicopter to prevent losses. Many of the air accidents can be prevented by experienced and competent pilots/officers. Thorough checking will reveal the problems before flying. The officers need thorough training in flying planes/helicopters.Reply