Army helicopter crashes in Eastern Ladakh, all onboard safe

Two senior military commanders - General officer commanding 14 corps and General officer commanding 3 Division were onboard on the Dhruv helicopter. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2017 6:35 pm
ladakh helicopter crash, army helicopter crash, indian army helicopter, indian army, ladakh, jammu and kashmir, Tsogstalu Helipad The crash took place on Tuesday afternoon. (Representational image)
An advanced light Helicopter of the Indian army crashed on Tuesday afternoon at Tsogstalu Helipad in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Ladakh. All crew members and passengers are safe and no major injuries have been reported.

Two senior military commanders – General officer commanding 14 corps and General officer commanding 3 Division were onboard on the Dhruv helicopter. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash, according to news agency ANI.

More details awaited

