Army giving befitting reply not seen in last many decades: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Army is giving a befitting reply, which was unseen in last several decades, to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. “What Pakistan has been doing is known to everybody. They have held a hostile attitude not only at this time but for past 70 years. But difference now is, and people living on border are testimony to it, that the kind of retaliatory action which is being given by Indian side, was not seen for the decades together,” he told reporters at Jammu on Sunday.

Singh said that let all of us be assured that Pakistan was being given a befitting reply and would be given a befitting reply for any mischief that happens from its soil.

More than 2,694 families, comprising 10,042 people, have been affected in shelling which lead to two death, six injured, 65 livestock dead and damage to standing crops apart from nearly 45 partially and severely damaged houses, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Out of 64 villages along the LOC in Rajouri, 23 are located in Nowshera Sub-Division where 8 villages are badly affected and remaining 15 villages sustained minor losses, five villages in Doongi and nine villages in Manjakote have been affected, he added.

Rajouri has so far shifted 1,114 people belonging to 298 families in five relief camps established in Nowshera in wake of cross-LOC shelling.

Eight villages of Nowshera have been badly affected by heavy shelling which include Khamba, Sarya, Bhawani, Kalsian, Manpur, Danaka, Khori and Ganya, he added.

