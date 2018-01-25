Army gifts T-55 battle tank to Azam Khan’s university in Rampur

Azam Khan was presented the T-55 battle tank at an event in Rampur. (Source: ANI) Azam Khan was presented the T-55 battle tank at an event in Rampur. (Source: ANI)

The Army on Tuesday gifted a Soviet-era T-55 battle tank to a private university run by Samajwadi leader and former UP minister, Azam Khan. The battle tank will be displayed at the campus of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Khan is the chancellor and founder of the university.

According to reports, the battle tank was used in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. It was reportedly inducted into the Indian Army in 1968 and was in service till 2011.

The T-55 battle tank, which weighs 36 tonnes, is equipped with a 100 mm calibre gun and two 7.62 calibre machine guns and one 2.7 mm anti-aircraft gun. It is also enabled with night vision and protection from nuclear, biological and chemical explosions.

In 2017, Khan claimed the Army had “gifted” a battle tank to his private university. He said he had requested the Army for a sophisticated battle tank equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry so that his student could acquire knowledge of weapons used the Army.

“My relations with the Army are quite cordial and more weaponry has been requested from them,” Khan had said.

The same year he was booked for sedition for his alleged derogatory comments against the Army.

