Army foils infiltration bid, four militants killed in J&K

Indian army foils militant infiltration in J&K. (Representational) Indian army foils militant infiltration in J&K. (Representational)

Four militants were killed Sunday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An infiltration bid has been eliminated along the LoC in Karen Sector (Kupwara district), a defence spokesman said in Srinagar. Earlier in the day, he said that three militants attempting to infiltrate into this side of the LoC had been killed.

The operation is in progress, the spokesman added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd