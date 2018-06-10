Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
Army foils infiltration bid, four militants killed in J&K

Written by Express News Service & PTI | Srinagar | Updated: June 10, 2018 10:16:39 am
Four militants were killed Sunday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An infiltration bid has been eliminated along the LoC in Karen Sector (Kupwara district), a defence spokesman said in Srinagar. Earlier in the day, he said that three militants attempting to infiltrate into this side of the LoC had been killed.

The operation is in progress, the spokesman added.

