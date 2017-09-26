Army foils infiltration bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Kupwara

The intrusion was conducted by Pakistan’s Border Action Team at 1300 hours. The intrusion was conducted by Pakistan’s Border Action Team at 1300 hours.

The security forces on Tuesday afternoon foiled an infiltration bid by 7-8 armed intruders in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, ANI reported. There have been no casualties from the Indian side. The intrusion was conducted by Pakistan’s Border Action Team at 1300 hours. Firing by the security forces is on.

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts using light weapons in the Keran sector, an army official said. He said the unprovoked aggression from across the LoC was effectively retaliated by the soldiers.

The intrusion by the BAT took place a day after India’s Army chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of another surgical strike if the neighbouring country “does not behave”. “Surgical strikes were a message that we wanted to communicate, and I think they understand that,” General Rawat said.

“If required, and if the adversary does not behave, then we have to continue with these kinds of activities. But there are also other ways of doing these things and (they may) not take the same form,” he said.

