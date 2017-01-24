Army foils infiltration bid at LoC, kills terrorist

Days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, army troops Tuesday morning killed a terrorist in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district and foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control. The Border Security Force also apprehended a 35-year-old Pakistani national from near Octroi Post in Suchetgarh area of R S Pura sector. Pakistani currency worth Rs 70 and a cigarette packet was seized from him.

Giving details of the foiled infiltration attempt, defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that troops opened fire at the terrorists after noticing some movement along the LoC. This drew heavy retaliatory firing from across the border. One terrorist was killed in the firing and others managed to flee back into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The body of the slain terrorist, along with an AK rifle and ammunition, has been recovered, the spokesperson said, adding that the elimination of an infiltrating terrorist assumes significance in view of large number of intelligence reports of likely terrorist attacks around January 26. “The Army is keeping a strict and constant vigil across the LoC and is prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists,” he added.

Earlier on January 10-11, army troops had killed two terrorists at Betar nullah in Poonch when they tried to infiltrate into the state from across the LoC. The infiltration attempt had come only a day after a group of terrorists had attacked a GREF camp at Battal in Akhnoor tehsil killing three labourers on January 9.

