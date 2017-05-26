Latest News
  • Army foils attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team along LoC in Uri

Army officials said that two of the attackers were killed and that the infiltration attempt was "effectively repulsed"

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2017 3:35 pm
LoC attack, border attack, Pakistan attack, Kashmir attack, infiltration bid, Indian army, Line of Control, kashmir news, latest news, indian express An attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team on Indian Army patrol along the LoC in Uri sector was foiled. (Source; Google Maps)

An attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on Indian Army patrol along the Line of Control in Uri has been foiled, news agency ANI reported.

“Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today,” an army official was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that two of the attackers were killed and that the infiltration attempt “effectively repulsed”. Operation, meanwhile, is underway.

More details are awaited

