Army firing in Shopian: Supreme Court to hear plea of booked officer’s father Monday

A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the J&K government into the firing incident.

The Supreme Court will on February 12 hear a petition filed by Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh challenging an FIR registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police against his son Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal Rifles in connection with the death of three civilians in alleged Army firing in Shopian last month.

The court will also consider another plea seeking a direction to the Centre to set up a committee of experts for conducting a preliminary inquiry before registration of case against Army personnel and direction to the Mehbooba Mufti government not to withdraw cases against stone-pelters.

Lt Col Singh’s plea was mentioned by advocate Aishwarya Bhati before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. She sought “urgent listing” of the petition for hearing, following which the court ordered that the petition be listed before “appropriate bench” on Monday.

Lt Col Singh contended in the plea that his son has been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR. Lt Colonel Singh is a serving Army officer posted in Delhi. Army sources told The Indian Express that regulations for Army allow a serving officer to approach the court directly, without seeking government approval. The officer was “disturbed” about his son’s name becoming public, sources added.

