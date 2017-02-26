Army exam leak: Examination countermanded in six centres

The army on Sunday countermanded examinations in six centres in western India for some lower level posts following an alleged leak of question papers. The examination centres where the tests were cancelled include Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee, army sources said. The examination papers of Army Recruitment Board were allegedly leaked following which the Thane Police’s Crime Branch conducted raids and arrested 18 persons from Maharashtra and Goa.

The examinations were held for a number of posts including soldier clerk and strongman and soldier tradesman in 52 centres across the country. The sources said army has ordered an internal enquiry and further action will be taken based on the findings, adding that tests at more centres are likely to countermanded. Sources said prior to the exam the army had told police and intelligence agencies to ensure that a fair exam is held.

Nearly 250 students have also been taken into custody in connection with the paper leak. The students were allegedly given the exam papers by those who run various coaching classes and some army employees to write the answers in lodges and other places.