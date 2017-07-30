Army evacuates pregnant woman from flood-hit Kota, Rajasthan

Indian Army on Sunday evacuated a pregnant woman, and another with a two month old baby from Shivpura in Kota (ANI Photo) Indian Army on Sunday evacuated a pregnant woman, and another with a two month old baby from Shivpura in Kota (ANI Photo)

The Indian Army on Sunday evacuated a pregnant woman, and another with a two-month-old baby from flood-hit Shivpura in Kota, Rajasthan as reported by ANI. The state has been badly affected by floods as heavy rainfall continued, and the situation worsened after three dams started releasing water on Thursday. More than 70,000 cusec of water were released from the Jawai dam on Friday evening which flooded many parts of Jalore and neighbouring areas, in Rajasthan, officials said

Earlier on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat said that the government has provided extensive relief to the flood-affected states and also directed crop insurance companies to be pro-active to settle the claims of the affected farmers. The government is monitoring the situations in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal and the Army, the IAF, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and paramilitary forces are working in rescue and relief operations

“In this situation, everybody is going all out to help the affected people,” he said. “To deal with the flood situation, a 24×7 control room is working with the helpline number 1078,” Modi said. The Prime Minister will visit Assam on August 1.

The Gujarat government on Sunday assured the flood victims to get the financial help within two days, and the government will also conduct survey of damaged houses and agricultural land, said Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. “Government is working towards bringing things back to normal in Banaskantha as soon as possible,” he said.

