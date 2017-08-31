Army divers fish out body of a student died in car accident

A senior police official said the student had boarded the vehicle at Jammu while returning to his residence in Rajouri for Eid. A senior police official said the student had boarded the vehicle at Jammu while returning to his residence in Rajouri for Eid.

The body of a 22-year-old man, who was killed along with seven others after an ill-fated car skidded off the road and fell into a river near Narian in Rajouri district three day ago, has been fished out about 1.5 km away from the accident spot, police said on Thursday.

With the recovery of his body, the death toll in the accident went up to eight, they said.

“The body of B Tech student, Vaqar Ahmad Mughal, who was also travelling in the ill-fated car, was fished out yesterday by army divers about 1.5 km downstream from the site of the accident,” a senior police officer said.

He said the student had boarded the vehicle at Jammu while returning to his residence in Rajouri for Eid.

Forty-one-year-old Mahmood Ahmad, personal assistant to deputy commissioner Rajouri and brother-in-law of the student, his wife Jamila Begum(38) and their children — Rehan(11), Alisha(9) and Husnain(7)–his brother Abdul Aziz(32) and sister Akhter Begum(25) were killed in the accident on Monday.

