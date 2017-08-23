Army did not let me down: Colonel Purohit

Purohit after the special court hearing Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar Purohit after the special court hearing Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

A DAY after he was granted bail by Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit Tuesday said the Army had stood behind him. “The Army did not let me down. I have faith in the Army and my colleagues who stood behind me throughout. It has never been in the tradition or ethos of the Army to let anyone down. Never once did I feel that I was out of the Army,” said Purohit, a serving military intelligence officer, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2008.

Purohit said he cannot wait to adorn the military uniform again. “I want to wear my uniform and return to the Army. The uniform is the outermost layer of my skin. I am very happy to get back to it,” he said, while adding that he is yet to be told about where his next posting will be. He said that once released, he would first want to return to his family. “It has been almost nine years and I would call it a rough patch in my life. The trial still continues and I will take each day as it comes,” he said. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court permitted Purohit to be released on cash bail after which the special NIA court issued his release order. Once the formalities are completed, Purohit is likely to be released from prison.

On Monday, the apex court had allowed bail for Purohit observing that there were contradictions in the chargesheets filed by the ATS and the NIA. The court has also relied on the Court of Inquiry documents accessed by Purohit through the Army, which he claims “only substantiates” his claim of having kept his superior officers in the loop about attending meetings which the ATS alleges were part of the terror conspiracy.

When asked if he would be seeking action against ATS based on NIA’s contention that RDX was planted by the ATS at co-accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi’s home, Purohit said he would leave that to the Army. “I am not an individual, I am part of an organisation (Army). The Army will decide on it. If they find that the claims I made were right, senior commanders will decide on whether they should seek action. I have faith in myself, my command and the commanders,” Purohit said.

Asked whether the Army could have intervened in his case to ensure his release, Purohit said it had not let him down. He refused to comment on claims that the politics between the former dispensation and the current one had led to his arrest and release. “I blame none, I blame my destiny.”

