Army Day message: Recent events in country call for utmost vigilance, says Lt Gen P M Hariz

ASSURING that troops were fully prepared for any challenge, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen P M Hariz said in his Army Day message that recent events in the country call for utmost vigilance, unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

Army Day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa, on January 15, 1948. He took over the reins of the Army from Lieutenant General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

In his message, Lt Gen Hariz said, “On the auspicious occasion of the 69th Army Day, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all ranks and civilians of the Southern Command, their family members, honoured veterans and veer naris. On this day, we also pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Southern Command is responsible for safeguarding the International Border along the Western Front. Our troops are fully prepared to ensure the defence of the borders entrusted to the Command. Simultaneously, we remain prepared to meet the challenges to our internal security, with the ultimate purpose of protecting the property and lives of our people.”

He added,”We have selflessly assisted our citizens in times of calamities and natural disasters. Southern Command will spare no effort in rendering aid whenever called upon to do so. Recent incidents in the country indicate that challenges will demand utmost vigilance, unwavering commitment and sacrifice. I am confident that each and every soldier of the Southern Command will rise to the challenge when called upon to do so. I wish you and your families all the best for the future.”

On Sunday, a commomerative wreath will be laid by Lt Gen Hariz, at the National War Memorial in the city. The event will be attended by around 500 military personnel from Pune and satellite military stations. National War Memorial will remain open to all civilians to pay homage between 8 am and 8 pm, a press release from the Defence PRO said.