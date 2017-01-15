Army Day: Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa and Chief of Indian Navy Sunil Lanba paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa and Chief of Indian Navy Sunil Lanba paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said proper channels were in place for jawans to put across their grievances and discouraged them from using social media to air them as it would effect the overall morale of the army. He added that they can reach out to him directly if they weren’t satisfied with the action taken. “A few colleagues are using social media to share their problems. It effects the morale of the jawans and thereby the army,” he said.

Watch what else is making news

Rawat was speaking at an event to mark Army Day, where he saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. “Salute martyrs who sacrificed their lives, our valour is because of them; indebted to them and their families,” he said.

On Pakistan, he said peace across the Line of Control is a priority, but the Indian forces will not shy away from giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations. Rawat also added that confidence building measures were undertaken with China at Northern borders so tensions can be done away with

Fifteen army personnel were conferred Gallantry awards, of which five were awarded posthumously. Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, who died in an avalanche at Siachen, was among the awardees.

According to news agency ANI, 14 Units were given citation for better all round performance. Later, a commemorative wreath will also be laid by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen P M Hariz, at the National War Memorial in Pune. The event will be attended by around 500 military personnel from Pune and satellite military stations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to “salute” the services of our soldiers on the occasion of Army day. “Indian Army always leads from the front, be it in protecting the sovereignty of our nation or helping citizens during natural disasters,” he tweeted. “Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army,” PM Modi said. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to all ranks of Army and their families.

Army Day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa, on January 15, 1948. He took over the reins of the Army from Lieutenant General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd